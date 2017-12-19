

As London and the rest of North America try to deal with the opioid crisis, local public health officials are moving toward a safe place for addicts to get their fix.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is moving toward a temporary solution in the form of Overdose Prevention Sites (OPS).

The MLHU and its partners expect to make an announcement about the site, including location and hours of operation, sometime in the new year.

OPS are different than Supervised Consumption Facilities (SCF). OPS locations, like one currently operating in Toronto are meant to be temporary and do not have added services such addiction counseling.

The Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care has allowed temporary OPS locations in an effort to prevent overdose deaths by allowing opioids and other injection drugs to be consumed in a safer environment.