Protestors head to mail processing plant in London
Canada Post workers return to work after the government ordered them to end their rotating strike Tuesday, November 27, 2018 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
CTV London
Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 8:07AM EST
Community activists are protesting back to work legislation for Canada Post workers Tuesday by picketing outside of the mail processing plant in London.
Protesters began their picket around 7 a.m. at 951 Highbury Avenue just south of Oxford Street.
At times there were reports of traffic tie-ups as workers were being delayed heading into the plant.
The protestors are calling for the government to repeal the back to work legislation.