LONDON, ONT -- About 20 anti-poverty protestors gathered near Horton and Wellington streets on Friday morning.

They are marching from the Salvation Army location there to city hall to bring awareness to the homelessness crisis.

They’re calling for immediate action from all levels of government to get people off of London’s streets, including opening more shelter beds, and putting more controls on quickly rising rents.

The walk is being put on by London’s Homeless Helpers with the support of the Urban Village Project.

“We all want our homeless friends to have a warm place to go, especially in this cold,” reads the description for the event.

- Wth files from CTVNewsLondon.ca