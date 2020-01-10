LONDON, ONT -- Homelessness advocates will be holding a protest walk Friday morning in support of what they are calling a “right now plan,” for London’s homeless.

The walk from the Salvation Army to City Hall will begin at 10 a.m. and include advocates along with some who are experiencing homelessness currently in the City of London.

The walk is being put on by London’s Homeless Helpers with the support of the Urban Village Project.

“We all want our homeless friends to have a warm place to go, especially in this cold,” reads the description for the event.

The organizers are pushing the city to provide more places for those who are homeless to go in immediate need.

“We want them to know we don't care if its tent city, shelter buses, shelters, churches, hotels, etc. Any plan that helps right now will work as long as it's something,” read the post.

The Urban Village Project was accepting donations of snacks, warm clothing, and gift cards for groceries ahead of Friday’s walk.