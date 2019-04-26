

Scott Miller, CTV London





As many as 200 teachers, parents and students were expected at a protest outside Education Minister Lisa Thompson’s constituency office in Blyth this afternoon.

The picket is being organized by local secondary school teachers.

The local OSSTF say over 100 secondary school teachers in Thompson’s riding of Huron-Bruce have been informed there is no job for them come September.

The union says 1 in 4 secondary school teachers jobs will be at risk, thanks to the government’s plan to increase average class sizes from 22 to 28 students.

Teachers suggest the changes will lead to fewer class choices for students and ultimately to highschool closures.

Thompson, who won’t be meeting with protestors, because she’s in Toronto this afternoon, says a new $1.6 billion fund means mean no teachers will lose their jobs because of the changes in class size.