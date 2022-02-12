Protest in Lambton County keeps Hwy. 402 closed for fourth day in a row
Officials in Lambton County continue to monitor the ongoing closure of Highway 402 between Nauvoo Road and Oil Heritage Road.
According to a statement from Warden Kevin Marriott, OPP are leading the response to the continued protest that has resulted in the closure of the highway.
“While the right to peaceful protest is a freedom that is valued by every Canadian, this protest, and the others taking place across the country, is having an incredibly negative effect on local residents and businesses,” said Marriott.
The County also says it is is liaising with stakeholders to maintain situational awareness and provide resource support to the OPP.
The portion of the highway has been closed since Wednesday.
Police move in on Ambassador Bridge protesters; Ottawa convoy remains defiant
Police in Windsor, Ont., have begun to move in on the convoy protesters blocking the Ambassador Bridge. Meanwhile, Ottawa police are struggling to respond to demonstrators who have been camping out for two weeks.
Ottawa police announce new charges related to convoy as downtown councillor calls for more action
A downtown councillor is calling on Mayor Jim Watson and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take action to end the 16-day demonstration and blockade as police expect more people to converge on downtown Ottawa again today.
Protesters tear down fencing around the National War Memorial
A group of people removed the fencing surrounding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the National War Memorial Saturday afternoon, as the demonstration against COVID-19 mandates continued in downtown Ottawa.
Emerson border remains blocked, no arrests made: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP says about 50 semi-trucks, farm equipment and passenger vehicles continue to block the Canada-U.S. border near Emerson.
Toronto police close Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway due to convoy protests
Toronto police have closed stretches along the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway to prevent trucks and other vehicles from reaching the downtown core to participate in a demonstration.
Alberta not following Ontario's lead with state of emergency over protest, blockade: Kenney
The Alberta government won't be following Ontario's lead in declaring a state of emergency to address the ongoing trucker convoy protest and bridge blockade, says premier Jason Kenney.
Watch as old Lambton, Ont., generating station demolished by implosion
The former Lambton Generating Station in Corunna, Ont. near the St. Clair River is now just rubble on the ground.
An 11-year-old girl with Down syndrome was being bullied. So her country's president walked her to school
The president of North Macedonia walked an 11-year-old girl with Down syndrome to school after he heard she was being bullied.
Feds to eliminate pre-arrival PCR testing for fully vaccinated Canadian travellers, source says
The federal government is set to eliminate PCR testing requirements for fully vaccinated Canadians travelling outside of the country, a senior government source tells CTV News.
Kitchener
Portion of King Street closed again as protests resume in Uptown Waterloo
King Street South has been closed between Erb Street and William Street as anti-mandate demonstrations resume in Uptown Waterloo.
Extreme cold warning in effect for Waterloo-Wellington, much of southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for most of southern Ontario, including Waterloo Region, Wellington County and surrounding areas.
Sports to resume Monday for WRDSB schools
Starting Monday, extracurricular activates will resume at secondary schools included under the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB).
Windsor
Windsor police issue message to demonstrators at border protest
Windsor police are notifying demonstrators involved in the border protest on Huron Church Road that those blocking streets, or assisting others in blocking streets may be committing a criminal offence.
Barrie
Barrie police investigating robbery at second Circle K location in a matter of hours
Barrie Police are investigating a robbery at a convenience store in the city just hours after another one at a nearby location.
Celebrate love with a weekend of Valentine's Day events in Innisfil
Several Valentine's Day events are happening at Friday Harbour in Innisfil this weekend.
Ontario reports total of 1,704 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 414 in ICU
Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units across Ontario on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
Homeless man found guilty of illegal hunting after falsely claiming he was Metis
A homeless man has been fined a total of $10,000 in absentia for illegal moose hunting in October 2019 near Mattawa.
COVID-19 outbreak at Monteith Correctional Complex
The Porcupine Health Unit said Saturday a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Monteith Correctional Complex.
Ottawa
BREAKING | Pedestrian struck and killed by a train in Ottawa's south end
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a train in Barrhaven
Toronto
Toronto issues extreme cold weather alert
Toronto has issued an extreme cold weather alert as frigid weather conditions are anticipated for the weekend.
Montreal
'Freedom convoy' protesters and counter-protesters descend on same park in Montreal
The Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough in Montreal was active Saturday as protests and counter-protests took place in relation to the 'freedom convoy' in Ottawa.
Quebec to develop a plan to control and cull the white-tailed deer population
Quebec's provincial parks society (Sepaq) announced that it will develop an intervention plan in the coming months to control the white-tailed deer population in Mont-Saint-Bruno and Îles-de-Boucherville national parks.
'If we can save one woman, one baby’: With daughter, grandchild in hospital, anguished Montreal man pleads for pregnant women to get vaccinated
An anguished father who's dividing his time between visiting his daughter on life support at a Montreal hospital and his premature grandchild in the pediatric ICU is imploring pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Atlantic
No criminal code offenses during Friday night's protest, Fredericton Police continue to monitor
Fredericton Police continue to monitor the ongoing protest occurring throughout the city after there were no criminal code offenses Friday night.
N.B. reports four additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday
Health officials in New Brunswick reported four more deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday.
P.E.I reports one additional death related to COVID-19 Saturday
Prince Edward Island is reporting one additional death related to COVID-19 on Saturday. Officials say the individual is in the 60 to 79 age range.
Winnipeg
Condo residents evacuated after carbon monoxide leak
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to reports of a carbon monoxide alarm in a five-storey condo
Calgary
Man arrested, another still at large following assault at Calgary business
Calgary police say one man was arrested in connection with an incident that stemmed from a dispute over COVID-19 public health rules.
Edmonton
Canadian Paediatric Society questions Alberta's lifting of school mask mandates
The professional body representing Canadian pediatricians is questioning the rationale behind Alberta lifting masking requirements in schools for students.
Vaccine passport shut down at Edmonton city council after Alberta ends REP
The City of Edmonton will not implement its own form of the Restrictions Exemption Program (REP) after the province discontinued the proof of vaccine system this week.
Vancouver
Developing | Surrey RCMP restricting access to border crossing as hundreds attend trucker convoy
A large RCMP presence greeted 'Freedom Convoy' supporters who arrived at the Pacific Highway truck crossing Saturday morning, screening motorists and commercial trucks.
Murder charge laid in 2020 Kelowna homicide, RCMP say
A 33-year-old Kelowna woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a suspicious death that happened in December 2020, according to local police.
B.C. provides millions for Chinese Canadian museum in Vancouver's Chinatown
The oldest building in Vancouver's Chinatown will soon become a Chinese Canadian Museum.