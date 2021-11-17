Proposed shake-up would slash the number of citizen advisory committees at City Hall

London, Ont. -

London council's Governance Working Group recommends consolidating City Hall's 14 advisory committees down to eight.

“It’s to break down the silos and to put like with like,” explains Councillor Shawn Lewis, who is a member of the working group.

After years of consideration and consultation, the city clerk recommended the new model to streamline feedback and reduce the workload of city staff.

The new advisory committees would each have up to 15 members:

Community Advisory Committee on Planning (Heritage)

Accessibility Community Advisory Committee

Ecological Community Advisory Committee

Diversity, Inclusion, and Anti-Oppression Community Advisory Committee

Integrated Transportation Community Advisory Committee

Animal Welfare Community Advisory Committee

Environmental Stewardship and Action Community Advisory Committee

Child Care Community Advisory Committee

Several current citizen advisory committees would see their mandates merged into the new committees, including the Cycling Advisory Committee, the Agriculture Advisory Committee and the Trees Advisory Committee.

“We’d be getting more efficient feedback from our advisory groups,” adds Lewis. “It’s also making their structures the same across the board. The same number of members, removing requirements for specialized skill sets, (and) essentially making it open to anyone.”

The proposed changes will be considered by council in December.