Propane tank burst causes garage fire: Middlesex Fire Department
Published Saturday, April 25, 2020 8:12PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, April 25, 2020 8:44PM EDT
Police investigate a fire caused by a propane tank on Fifteen Mile Road in Middlesex County on Saturday, April 25, 2020 (Jordyn Read / CTV News)
LONDON, ON -- Middlesex Centre Fire Services responded to a garage fire on Fifteen Mile Road in Middlesex County Saturday afternoon.
Fire officials say a propane tank burst and as a result, the entire garage burnt down.
No one was inside the house at the time and no injuries have been reported.
Middlesex Police say Fifteen Mile Road will be closed for several hours as they remain on scene of this active incident.
