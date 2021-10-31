Proof of vaccination required at City of London recreation facilities for those 12+

Windsor, Ont. -

Proof of vaccination is now required for those 12 and older to access the City of London’s indoor recreation facilities and programs.

The City of London updated its vaccination requirements to include those 12 and older after the Middlesex London Health Unit introduced new regulations requiring those who enter sports facilities to be fully vaccinated.

The updated requirements went into effect Sunday, Oct. 31.

Fully vaccinated visitors will need their vaccine receipt along with a valid piece of ID to access city recreation facilities.

Visitors can print out or download their vaccination receipt on the provincial government website. Those who need support obtaining a copy of their receipt can call the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900 for support.

The government has also developed an enhanced vaccine certificate with a QR code and verification app to use in lieu of a printed version.

In line with current provincial guidelines the following individuals are exempt from showing proof of vaccination at city community centes and other indoor facilities:

to use a washroom;

to access an outdoor area that can only be accessed through an indoor route;

to make a retail purchase;

while placing or picking up an order;

while paying for an order;

to purchase admission; or

as may be necessary for the purposes of health and safety.

Patrons who provide written document completed and supplied by a physician or registered nurse stating that the individual is exempt for a medical reason from being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and the effective time-period for the medical reason.

For more information related to proof of vaccination in London, Ont. visit london.ca/VaccineProof.