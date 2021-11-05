Prominent London, Ont. veteran featured in area memorial

Dorchester, Ont. -

A veterans' memorial near Dorchester, Ont. now features a tribute to a prominent London, Ont. veteran, and the reason why he's front and centre is touching.

The display, off to one side of Marion Street declares, it is a tribute to “All (who) gave some and Some (who) gave all.”

But for 2021, the memorial is giving a little more to one particular soldier, London, Ont.'s Pete Schussler.

The late Second World War veteran's face is likely familiar to many.

In 2016 and in 2020, Schussler’s story was featured in extended interviews leading up to Remembrance Day on CTV News London.

And in 2020, he was also selected to represent all Second World War veterans at the COVID-19-restricted Remembrance Day service in the Forest City.

The ceremony was held exactly six months before his death.

It was just after that Remembrance Day that Schussler's daughter brought him to see the memorial in Dorchester.

That's when Schussler met the man who created most of the display as a tribute to veterans in 2020, Frazer Andrews, a retired RCMP officer.

Andrews, who had seen the TV series on Schussler, recognized his face the moment he stepped out of the car.

“It was only going to be a five-minute visit, it ended up being about two-and-half hours...we had just a fantastic bond.”

It was a bond made stronger by Schussler’s message that day. The decorated veteran of multiple battles wanted to thank Frazer.

“Which I found very ironic -- that someone that gave up that much would want to thank me for doing my little piece.”

With Schussler’s passing in May of this year, though they'd only met once, Frazer felt truly compelled to add his new friend's face to the memorial.

“I’ve met a lot of important people. But nobody touched me probably as much, as my two-and-a-half hours with Pete," Frazer says.

Ask Frazer's wife Doreen, or any member family, and they’ll tell you the same.

Schussler never wanted to be the face of veterans, but as the last living member of his regiment who served in the Second World War, he took on the role with the same heart and call to service that carried him through life.

Debra Patton stands next to a photo of her father Pete Schussler, at a veterans' memorial near Dorchester, Ont. on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Sean Irvine / CTV News)

His daughter Debra Patton visited the memorial Friday, saying, "Look at his eyes, he’s just such a sweetie...I’m proud to be his daughter. I don’t know if many people can say that, but I’m definitely proud of him.”

Both Patton and Frazer hope that pride and the display will inspire others in rural areas.

Frazer says, “So I’m hoping maybe others will learn from this and maybe start their own celebration and displays of our veterans.”

The memorial is lit at night for visitors, and his family and friends say shining a light on Schussler is a fitting tribute to him and all those who served, and sacrificed, beside him.