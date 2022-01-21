Project Peace Canada helping homeless Londoners

With the coldest weather of the season upon us, people living with homelessness fight a nightly battle against the elements.

Project Peace Canada has been on the streets trying to better equip the homeless with donated clothes and footwear to withstand the harsh conditions winter brings.

Tabitha Bouvier and her husband started Project Peace Canada in October.

“Both of us have experiences or struggles that we’ve had in the past and we wanted to give back now that we are in a better position in life,” said Tabitha.

The group takes donations from the community to distribute on the third Friday of every month on the Corner of Dundas and Lyle streets.

“We’re total not for profit so everything that comes in is from donations. With that, I’d like to thank everyone who has donated to us, because we couldn’t do it without them”

Along with the items a group of dedicated volunteers are donating their time — collecting and distributing the items to those in need, and providing warm drinks

Amber Garrow attended the distribution with her kids, who are learning about the importance of giving back to the community.

“Just to get out here and give a little bit back, give a little bit of hope and share some love with people is quite rewarding,” said Ahmber.

Project Peace Canada is now accepting donations for the cause and can be reached by e-mail.