LONDON, ONT -- A small amount of the workforce at Woodstock’s Toyota plant will be returning to work today ahead of restarting production on Wednesday.

Toyota Manufacturing Canada is beginning the process of opening its plants in Woodstock and Cambridge after closing down on March 19 due to COVID-19.

When employees return they will learn about new safety measures including temperature checks and a health survey.

The company will also be providing masks and sanitizer.

A small work force is expected to return Monday to learn about the new procedures.

More workers will be added daily with production expected to start up on Wednesday.

In mid-April some workers returned to work in both plants to start preparing new sanitary and safety protocols and to ensure the facilities are functional for production.

More than 8,000 people work at the plants in Woodstock and Cambridge.