Pride flags stolen and damaged in Norwich Township: Oxford OPP

Two suspect vehicles, a white pick-up truck and a red tractor, are seen in recent surveillance footage. Police say three suspects driving these vehicles are suspected in a case of theft and mischief where multiple pride flags were defaced and stolen in Norwich Township on May 20 and 21. (Source: Oxford County OPP) Two suspect vehicles, a white pick-up truck and a red tractor, are seen in recent surveillance footage. Police say three suspects driving these vehicles are suspected in a case of theft and mischief where multiple pride flags were defaced and stolen in Norwich Township on May 20 and 21. (Source: Oxford County OPP)

