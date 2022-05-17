Pride flag to fly in North Perth, Ont.

For the first time, the Pride flag will be flown in North Perth, Ont.

In a 7-3 decision, North Perth Council voted in favour on Monday night to fly the Pride flag throughout

the month of June at the Municipal Administration Office in Listowel.

“Even though a flag is just a piece of fabric, to many of us, a Pride flag is an acknowledgement of our ability to love who want, identify as who we are and live our lives authentically - out and proud,” says AJ Adams, president of Stratford-Perth Pride.

This is the first time in the history of the Municipality of North Perth that a Pride flag will be flown.

Prior council requests have been made but have been denied due not being in compliance with the municipality’s Policy for Flying of Banners and Flags and Proclamations.

As of April 2022, Stratford-Perth Pride is an incorporated non profit which now classifies them as a local organization under North Perth’s policy in regards to the flying of flags.

“Raising the Pride flag is a wonderful way to kick-off Pride Month not only in North Perth but all of Perth County,” says Hollie Chavarria, co-founder of North Perth Pride.