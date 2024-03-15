LONDON
London

    • Pride crosswalk damaged, police looking for suspect

    OPP in Oxford County are looking for the vehicle and its driver after a pride cross walk was damaged in Blandford-Blenheim on March 10, 2024.
    Oxford County OPP are investigating in the town of Blandford-Blenheim after a vehicle was seen leaving tread marks on a pride cross walk.

    According to police, the incident happened on Sunday at around 6:30 p.m.

    Someone driving an older model red pick-up truck was spotted performing a burnout on the pride crosswalk.

    Officers say the vehicle was seen on security footage and they're hoping the public can help identify the truck and driver.

