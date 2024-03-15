Pride crosswalk damaged, police looking for suspect

Oxford County OPP are investigating in the town of Blandford-Blenheim after a vehicle was seen leaving tread marks on a pride cross walk.

According to police, the incident happened on Sunday at around 6:30 p.m.

Someone driving an older model red pick-up truck was spotted performing a burnout on the pride crosswalk.

Officers say the vehicle was seen on security footage and they're hoping the public can help identify the truck and driver.