

CTV London





The cost of a domestic postage stamp is going up 5 cents on Jan. 14, the first postage rate increase since 2014.

Canada Post says the price of a domestic stamp for items under 30 grams will go from $0.85 to $0.90, if you buy the stamps in a booklet, coil or pane.

The price of a single domestic stamp will increase from $1.00 to $1.05.

Canada Post estimates, based on usage, that the changes means an increase in cost for an average Canadian household of less than a dollar annually.

For a typical small business, the increase is expected to add up to about $14 a year to their postage costs.

Prices are also going up for mail to the U.S. and international destinations, and for registered mail within Canada.

Permanent stamps purchased before the increase will still be valid after the new rates take effect.