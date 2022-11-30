Preventing package theft this holiday season

Packages are seen at the front door of a home in this stock image. (Source: Element5 Digital/Pexels) Packages are seen at the front door of a home in this stock image. (Source: Element5 Digital/Pexels)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver