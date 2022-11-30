Preventing package theft this holiday season

With the holidays just around the corner, Londoners are grabbing their wallets and shopping online. But with an influx in packages arriving at our front doors, that might also make us a desirable target for porch pirates.

But OPP has some advice to protect you and your packages this holiday season.

According to a press release from West Region OPP, there are a few handy tips to ensure that any porch pirate who targets your home walks away empty handed:

Request a signature on delivery

Ship the package to a trusted neighbour or relative who will be home

Arranged to have packages delivered to your workplace - if your employer allows it

Track your delivery online so you know when they're slated to arrive and plan to be home when the package is delivered

Install video cameras and post signage to indicate surveillance is in effect

Request the package be left out of sight at a rear or side door

Choose in-store or curbside pickup

In the event packages are stolen from your home, OPP recommend reporting the incident to local police and the company that delivered it.

According to OPP, this allows police to gain valuable information about potential theft trends in your area, and if police know there’s a problem, more resources can be dedicated to problem areas.