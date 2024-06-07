Premier cutting ribbon on addiction and mental health centre in Owen Sound

Doug Ford is expected to cut the ribbon on a new Addictions and Mental Health Centre in Owen Sound on Friday.

The Brightshores Wellness and Recovery Centre has been constructed out of the former Bayview Public School in Owen Sound.

It’s expected to provide treatment and support for people dealing with mental health and addictions, across Grey and Bruce County.

Protestors are expected to greet Premier Ford at the event, as local residents try and get government attention to ongoing emergency room closures plaguing the region.

Just 30 minutes from Owen Sound, the Municipality of West Grey has declared a Healthcare State of Emergency, due to cuts to their local hospital in Durham.