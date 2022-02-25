'Predictably chaotic': Businesses left to decide whether or not to keep proof of vaccination system

Effective March 1 proof of vaccination will no longer be required in almost all public settings across the province.

However, London’s mayor and the acting medical officer of health for Middlesex-London are encouraging businesses to maintain vaccine certificate checks.

But without a province-wide requirement to offer consistency, some businesses are left weighing the pros and cons of ditching the vaccine passport system.

During the lunch hour, Helena Hodivoianu, the owner of Saga, a corner cafe in downtown London, asked two patrons for their vaccine certificate as they walked up to the counter.

In less than a week, Hodivoianu won’t need to ask for proof of vaccine, but she says she hasn’t really had much time to think about the new process yet.

“We’re just so used to getting them and making sure that everyone is safe inside as well. It’s just kind of abrupt all of a sudden, so we just don’t know if we’re going to do a gradual thing or how it’s going work just yet,” said Hodivoianu.

Ontario has required proof of at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to enter select setting during much of the pandemic, but the province is lifting this policy effective March 1, however businesses may opt to keep it in place.

The CEO of the London Chamber of Commerce, Graham Henderson says this is ‘predictably chaotic,’ leaving many struggling businesses to make the decision on their own.

“When the government decided that they were going to kind of leave it to businesses to make the decision, businesses were kind of forced to make decisions based on what? Science? Personal opinions about safety? Worries about their patrons? And I keep hearing this competitive advantage,” Henderson said.

Owner of Waldo’s on King, Mark Kitching says his staff is excited to have the mandate lifted, as it makes their job more difficult.

“Everybody is feeling a sense of relief… and I think two years, two years plus now, it’s time for us to get on with our lives now,” said Kitching.

Elizabeth McGinley who works as a server at the restraint agrees with Kitching.

“It’s definitely hindered things as people are coming in – you know you have to stop them, especially kind of like the repetition of it I feel like, it’s just going to be nice to not have to do that as much,” said McGinley.

And although many are looking forward to the end of vaccine certificates, Henderson says it’s not that simple for some establishments.

“Some people have decided they are going to extend the requirement for a period of time. Now I understand in the case of some venues they are making this decision on the theory that people purchased tickets for a show in April, based on the idea that they would have to give a vaccine certificate, so there was an expectation,” said Henderson.

The Grand Theatre in London and the Stratford Festival are two places, that are opting to keep vaccination requirements in place for the foreseeable feature.