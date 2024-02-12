Pre-trial hearing date to be set for former Seaforth golf pro charged with decades-old assault
A 65-year-old man charged in connection with a decades-old alleged assault is expected to appear in court to set a pre-trial hearing date in March.
Cameron Doig made an appearance in a Goderich courtroom today.
The Seaforth native was charged with indecent assault on a female, on June 30, 2023, for an alleged assault that took place more than 30 years ago.
Monday’s court appearance was to set a pre-trial hearing date. That’s now expected to happen at his next court appearance on Mar. 4.
Doig is currently facing one other charge of indecent assault on a female in an unrelated case.
Doig, 65, was convicted in Sept. 2022 of one count of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference, and two counts of sexual exploitation.
Court heard Doig assaulted one of his former golf students at the Seaforth Golf and Country Club over a number of years when she was a teenager.
Doig was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail in that case but is appealing that sentence. He is currently out on bail, awaiting word on whether his appeal will be heard or not.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
First-degree murder charges laid in deaths of five family members in Manitoba
A 29-year-old Manitoba man has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly killed five members of his family, including his three children in and around Carman Sunday.
Chateau Montebello up for sale as Chinese owner liquidates assets
The largest log cabin in the world, the Château Montebello, is once again being put up for sale.
Conservative motion, backed by NDP, produced $40M in regulatory relief for Bell
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is rejecting the idea that his party played a role in granting $40 million in regulatory relief to Bell Media.
N.L. government wants ad removed as critics blast Vrbo online
A Minister in Newfoundland and Labrador’s provincial government is asking Vrbo to remove a Super Bowl ad that has upset Newfoundlanders.
Shooter entered Texas megachurch with young son and used AR-style rifle in the attack, police say
The shooter who opened fire at a Texas megachurch on Sunday before being killed by security officers had a history of mental illness and used an AR-style rifle in the attack that also critically injured their seven-year-old son, authorities said Monday.
Small plane lands safely near Buffalo after rear door falls off mid-flight
A small plane with two people aboard landed safely at Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Monday after its rear door fell off, police said.
Ontario to repeal wage-cap law hours after loss in Appeal Court
Ontario will repeal a wage-cap law on public sector workers that the Court of Appeal found unconstitutional earlier today.
One dead, five injured in shooting at a New York City subway station. Shooter is at large
One person was killed and five others wounded following a dispute between two groups of teenagers at a New York City subway station Monday at the start of the evening rush hour, authorities said.
'We paid too much': Canada's AG blasts CBSA over ArriveCan app
Canada's auditor general has found that those involved in the contracting, development and implementation of the controversial ArriveCan application showed a 'glaring disregard' for basic management practices. The report pegs the cost of the app at $59.5 million.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Guelph, Ont. man unknowingly buys stolen vehicle, loses almost $12K
A Guelph, Ont. man says he lost thousands of dollars after falling for an online stolen vehicle scam.
-
Why a tracking number mix-up has people across Canada asking Ont. woman where their Stanley cups went
An Ontario woman got more than she bargained for after buying a pair of Stanley tumblers - other customers started calling her to ask where their cups were.
-
WCDSB changes PA Day due to upcoming solar eclipse
The Waterloo Catholic District School Board has decided to move one of its PA Days so it coincides with the total solar eclipse in April.
Windsor
-
‘It makes me feel homeless’: dozens of residents still displaced after Glengarry Ave. apartment fire
Windsor fire officials say three of eight floors in Wheelton Manor, on Glengarry Avenue, are uninhabitable after a seventh-floor blaze last Friday forced the evacuation of the apartment.
-
Windsor police officer pleads guilty to making inappropriate comments to female officers
A Windsor police officer has been demoted for inappropriate comments, text messages and “unwanted physical contact” towards female employees of the service.
-
From Paczki Day to Valentine’s Day, a big week for small businesses
Between Paczki Day and Valentine’s Day, don’t be surprised if you see lines outside stores this week.
Barrie
-
Aurora man faces trial for alleged murder of missing wife not seen since 2020
The trial of John Sedo, the man accused of second-degree murder in the disappearance of his wife, Helen Sedo, in 2020, got underway in a Newmarket courtroom on Monday, with the Crown calling on Helen's brother.
-
Barrie police investigate rash of weekend vehicle thefts
Police in Barrie are investigating a rash of vehicle thefts, with four incidents in three days.
-
MAHC hospital proposal sparks concerns about local health care
Bracebridge residents will have a second chance to voice their opinions and hear about Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare's (MAHC) hospital redevelopment proposal.
Northern Ontario
-
Meet Elliot Lake's new mayor: Andrew Wannan
In a unanimous decision from council Monday night, Elliot Lake council has to decided to fill the empty mayor’s chair with one of their own. Andrew Wannan becomes the city’s new mayor after assuming the interim role almost a year ago.
-
After a fatal Amish buggy crash identical twin sisters traded places - and blame for the crime, sheriff says
A 35-year-old southeastern Minnesota woman faces over a dozen charges for allegedly trying to take the blame for her twin sister in a fatal Amish buggy crash.
-
Suspended driver accused of going nearly double the speed limit on Hwy. 69
A 58-year-old suspended driver is accused of travelling almost double the speed limit on Highway 69, provincial police say.
Ottawa
-
Worker dies after falling from Carling Avenue construction site
The Ontario Ministry of Labour is confirming that a worker has died after falling from a construction site in Ottawa
-
OPP recover bodies of 2 people who fell through ice on Charleston Lake
Ontario Provincial Police say the bodies of two missing hikers who fell through the ice on Charleston Lake in eastern Ontario have been recovered.
-
Ottawa police suspect TikTok challenge behind group of people shooting gel balls from vehicle
Ottawa police say several people were charged this weekend after callers reported a group driving around the ByWard Market shooting a gel ball gun.
Toronto
-
Maple Leafs brace for a stretch without Morgan Rielly, who's expected to be suspended
The Toronto Maple Leafs are bracing to play their next several games without top defenseman Morgan Rielly, who could be facing a lengthy suspension.
-
Ontario to repeal wage-cap law hours after loss in Appeal Court
Ontario will repeal a wage-cap law on public sector workers that the Court of Appeal found unconstitutional earlier today.
-
Rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama dominant in Spurs 122-99 rout of Raptors
Victor Wembanyama had a triple-double to power the San Antonio Spurs to a 122-99 rout of the Toronto Raptors on Monday to snap a seven-game losing skid.
Montreal
-
2 bodies found in home north of Montreal; Quebec police investigating
Quebec provincial police say they are investigating the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in their 80s after their bodies were found in a home north of Montreal on Monday.
-
Woman, 21, arrested after apartment building destroyed by arson: Montreal police
Montreal police say they opened an arson investigation and arrested a 21-year-old woman after a fire broke out on Monday in an apartment building in The Village.
-
3 minors arrested after posting TikTok of themselves climbing Champlain Bridge tower
Three youths have been arrested after filming themselves climbing the Champlain Bridge tower and posting a video of it on social media.
Atlantic
-
N.L. government wants ad removed as critics blast Vrbo online
A Minister in Newfoundland and Labrador’s provincial government is asking Vrbo to remove a Super Bowl ad that has upset Newfoundlanders.
-
Historic N.S. storm: Woman dies after snow falls on propane line outside seniors home
The son of a Cape Breton woman injured last week in a propane explosion caused by sliding snow says his mother has died.
-
70-year-old N.B. man dies after falling through thin ice on ATV
A 70-year-old man from Passekeag, N.B., has died after falling through thin ice on an all-terrain vehicle this past weekend.
Winnipeg
-
First-degree murder charges laid in deaths of five family members in Manitoba
A 29-year-old Manitoba man has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly killed five members of his family, including his three children in and around Carman Sunday.
-
3 officers shot with shotgun pellets after suspects barricaded themselves inside apartment: WPS
Winnipeg police released new details of a lengthy standoff in the North End that led to three officers being shot with shotgun pellets.
-
Crash on Lagimodiere leaves man dead
One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash on Sunday night on Lagimodiere Boulevard.
Calgary
-
New remote work rules for Calgary city councillors up for vote
Council is set to decide on changes that would allow them to dial in to debates on occasion.
-
Igor Shesterkin gets first shutout of season as New York Rangers beat Calgary Flames 2-0
Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for his first shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Calgary Flames 2-0 on Monday night for their fifth straight win.
-
Norman Kwong's Canadian Heritage Minute debuts
A Canadian Heritage Minute chronicling the life of a former Alberta lieutenant-governor, Norman Kwong, was released Monday evening.
Edmonton
-
'This is not a joke,': Edmonton man says object dropped onto his truck from Whitemud overpass
An Edmonton man says his pickup was damaged after someone threw something off an overpass over Whitemud Drive over the weekend.
-
Edmonton school divisions call for construction funding as students face overcrowded classrooms
The mother of an Edmonton Grade 9 student looking ahead to a potential logistical nightmare next fall says she expects her child will face packed classrooms -- and the prospect of a long commute to his new high school.
-
'Do not go on the ice at all': EFRS warning after dog dies falling into river
People are being warned to stay off the ice and to keep their pets away after rescue teams were unable to save a dog that had fallen into the North Saskatchewan River.
Vancouver
-
'We're doing the best we can': Family with 1-year-old living in RV at rest area
The Cole Road Rest Area next to Highway 1 in Abbotsford is jammed with dozens of RVs. Sitting outside one of the trailers is a children’s tricycle. This is where Chris and his girlfriend live with their one-year-old boy.
-
Demand for free medical flights, accommodations skyrocketed 145% in B.C. last year, Hope Air says
Demand for a national charity that provides free medical flights, and covers other expenses, for those who can't afford them is soaring in British Columbia.
-
B.C. developer ordered to pay pre-sale condo buyers $13M for breach of contract
The development company behind a B.C. condo project has been ordered to pay more than $13 million in damages to dozens of people who made pre-sale purchases that never came to fruition.