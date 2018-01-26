

The Ontario government is seeking input for its 2018 budget with consultations being held around the province including locally.

Yvan Baker, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Finance, was in Windsor and then London Thursday.

More consultations will take place over the coming weeks in Thornhill, Etobicoke, Niagara region, Hamilton, Ottawa, Kingston, Oshawa, Brampton, Thunder Bay and Kitchener.

Residents are invited to vote by January 26, 2018 for up to three ideas suggested by members of the public through Budget Talks, an innovative online consultation tool.

The selected ideas will be announced as part of the 2018 Budget and be eligible for up to $5 million in funding.