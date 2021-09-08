PPC takes action after rock throwing incident during Trudeau’s London, Ont. visit

London, Ont. -

CTV News has learned that the People’s Party of Canada has taken action following Monday night’s rock throwing incident during Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s visit.

The PPC tells CTV London that Shane Marshall is no longer the Elgin Middlesex London Riding Association president.

This follows negative publicity surrounding the disturbance.

London police say they are interviewing witnesses and continue to investigate the incident.

CTV News reached out to the PPC candidate Chelsea Hillier, who points out that the riding association president is outside the campaign.