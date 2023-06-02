Power slowly being restored in north London

Power is slowly starting to come back on in north London after a vehicle struck a hydro pole in the area of Western Road and Windermere Drive.

At the peak of the outage, about 12,000 customers in the north end including the areas of Western University, Masonville Mall and Fanshawe College were in the dark.

According to London Hydro spokesperson Nancy Hutton, full restoration is expected around 4 p.m.