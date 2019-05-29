

CTV London





A power outage north of the city affecting thousands of customers Wednesday morning has mostly been resolved.

As of 7:15 a.m. about 800 customers still remained without power.

The original area affected covers an area of land roughly the size of London according to Hydro One’s outage map.

All total roughly 3,500 customers were without power this morning in areas like Arva, Ilderton, parts of Lucan, Granton, and Elginfield.

Hydro has not said what the cause of the outage was.

Power is expected to return for those remaining by 8:15 a.m.