Power restored after east London collision
Power has been restored in a small area of east London after a collision on Wednesday night.
Police say an elderly woman was driving south on Highbury Avenue when the vehicle left the road, sheared off a hydro pole and came to rest against the side of a restaurant.
The woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Highbury Avenue was closed between Florence Street and Brydges Street while hydro crews worked to replace the pole.
Federal government to announce review of Cannabis Act as legal industry faces big hurdles
Nearly four years after cannabis was legalized in Canada, the federal government will finally announce its plans Thursday for a long-overdue review of the country's Cannabis Act.
Investors scramble to recoup money from 23-year-old 'Crypto King' who allegedly owes $35 million
A 23-year-old self-described 'Crypto King' from Ontario allegedly owes at least $35 million to investors but most of the money has disappeared.
Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records
In a stark repudiation of Donald Trump's legal arguments, a federal appeals court on Wednesday permitted the U.S. Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from the former president's Florida estate as part of its ongoing criminal investigation.
6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico, 2 dead
A powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Mexico early Thursday, causing at least two deaths, damaging buildings and setting off landslides.
Constitution stops Charles becoming a 'green' King
For decades, Charles has been one of Britain's most prominent environmental voices, blasting the ills of pollution. Now that he's monarch, he is bound to be more careful with his words and must stay out of politics and government policy in accordance with the traditions of the constitutional monarchy.
AIMCo CEO says execs who force employees back to the office are 'tone-deaf'
The CEO of one of Canada's largest institutional investors didn't mince words Wednesday when speaking about the recent push by some corporate leaders to order employees back to the office full-time.
Video shows Vancouver police cruiser crashing into pedestrian
Surveillance video has surfaced of a police cruiser crashing into a man in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside this week, revealing the victim had been standing still for at least 10 seconds leading up to the collision.
Sask. stabbing suspect who died in custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma'
Saskatchewan's top coroner says a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma.'
Poilievre's Conservatives in lead while Liberals being 'squeezed' by NDP: Nanos ballot tracking
The Conservative Party is in the lead in the latest Nanos ballot tracking, with the Liberals in second place after a 5 per cent drop over the past four weeks. Meanwhile, the third-place NDP is gaining on the Liberals with a six-point rise.
Two charged in connection to 2008 fatal hit and run near Alma, Ont.
Police have laid charges in the death of Lucas Shortreed 14 years after the 18-year-old was killed in a hit and run near Alma, Ont.
WRDSB lawyer clarifies police timeline in cyber attack
New details are emerging about the timeline surrounding the Waterloo Region District School Board’s reporting of a cyber attack on its systems to Waterloo Regional Police are emerging.
300-year-old Elm tree to be cut down in Kitchener
A tree standing in Kitchener’s south end that officials say is more than 300 years old is being cut down over safety concerns.
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after crash on Sandwich Street
Windsor police say a motorcyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in the west end.
Ministry of Labour investigating after worker sustains life-threatening injuries
Windsor police say one person was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a workplace incident downtown.
Windsor-Detroit tunnel bus service expected to resume if border restrictions lift
According to Transit Windsor, tunnel bus service to Detroit is expected to resume should the federal government lift its COVID-19 vaccine border requirements on Sept. 30.
Blake Street restaurant fire causes heavy damage to building
Barrie Fire and Emergency Services received a call about a fire in a restaurant on Blake Street at 5:15 a.m.
Hydro restored in Adjala-Tosorontio after tree landed on power lines
Power is back on after Adjala-Tosorontio fire crews responded to a grass fire in the area of Concession Road 2 caused by a tree falling into a hydro pole early this morning.
In final meeting before election, city councillors joined by dozens demanding action on harassment by councillors
Barrie city councillors met for the final time Wednesday ahead of the upcoming municipal election, and they were greeted by dozens of people supporting one particular motion.
Quebec man accused of driving more than 195 km/h on Highway 17
A 33-year-old Quebec man has been charged after allegedly exceeding 195 km/hr on Highway 17 east of Sault Ste. Marie, police say.
Grocery shopping challenge: Who can get the best deals?
CTV News Ottawa is sending two reporters with identical 12-item shopping lists to see who can get the best deals.
COVID-19 vaccine uptake for young Ontario children lower than experts had expected
The number of children under the age of five getting vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ontario is even lower than the relatively small numbers many experts had expected.
NEW THIS MORNING | Tips to cut down the grocery shopping bill as food prices rise
With the price of food on a steady incline, cutting costs is top of mind for many and there are ways to save - both online and in your fridge.
Son charged after two people found dead inside Etobicoke home
Police say a 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the deaths of his parents, who were found deceased inside an Etobicoke apartment on Wednesday.
Funeral to be held today for York Region police officer killed in Markham collision
A funeral service for a York Region police officer killed in an early morning collision last week is being held Thursday in Markham, Ont.
Quebec election: Final debate could be last chance to coalesce opposition to CAQ
The final leaders debate of the Quebec election campaign Thursday is one of the few remaining opportunities for the parties vying to unseat the governing Coalition Avenir Quebec to set themselves apart, analysts say.
SQ investigating after 2-year-old girl dies in Beauce
The Sûreté du Québec is investigating the death of a two-year-old girl in Saint-Georges, Beauce.
City loses court battle with Montreal company that used 'cheese' to describe vegan product
Back in 2018, the City of Montreal sued a local producer for between $1,500 and $2,000 for using the word "cheese" on its packaging to describe its vegan cream cheese products, but after winning a four-year court battle this week the small business gets to keep all that cheddar.
Hurricane Fiona strengthens to Category 4, forecast to approach as major hurricane
Fiona is forecast to approach Atlantic Canada as a hurricane Saturday morning, transitioning into a powerful post-tropical storm.
Maritime residents, emergency officials prepare for potential impacts of Hurricane Fiona
Residents across the Maritimes are doing what they can to prepare for the potential impact of Hurricane Fiona. Emergency officials are also advising of potential damage, flooding and power outages, and informing residents what they can do to be prepared.
Shooting victims' families want to ensure inquiry recommendations followed
Families of victims of Nova Scotia's mass shooting called Wednesday for an oversight committee to ensure the recommendations coming out of the public inquiry into the tragedy won't be ignored.
Demand for Indigenous language, cultural programming growing along with population
The population of Indigenous people in Canada continues to increase at a faster rate than non-Indigenous people, but the pace of the growth has slowed, the 2021 Census reveals.
Stolen undercover police SUV found abandoned in Winnipeg
The Manitoba RCMP says an undercover police SUV that was stolen while getting maintenance done in Winnipeg has been found abandoned.
Elbow Valley family catches trio of cougars on home security camera
A family in Elbow Valley has long had outdoor cameras set up outside their home, specifically to see what wildlife might wander their way, but this was the last sight they expected.
Fair weather for Calgary's first fall weekend of the year
Highs return to the 20s for Calgary.
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warmer-than-average start to Autumn
We'll get another afternoon in the 20s in Edmonton with mainly sunny skies.
Canada Jetlines, the latest airline to enter the crowded field, set to take off
The next airline hoping to pose a threat to the country's Air Canada-WestJet duopoly is slated to take its inaugural flight Thursday. Canada Jetlines is scheduled to begin service with twice weekly flights from Toronto's Pearson International Airport to Calgary International Airport.
New tools, same mission: CTV News Vancouver journalists reflect on station's 25th anniversary
On CTV News Vancouver's 25th anniversary, news director Ethan Faber reflects on the station's early history – and how radically different news gathering looks in 2022.
Rate of new monkeypox cases 'may be starting to decline' in B.C.: health officials
The rate of new monkeypox cases may be decreasing in B.C. after months of stability, local health officials say.
'Travel preferences' and not COVID-19 led to cancelled airline ticket, B.C. tribunal rules in refund dispute
A B.C. man has lost his bid to get his money back after cancelling a non-refundable flight to Germany when COVID-19 restrictions were ramped up in that country.