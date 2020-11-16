LONDON, ONT -- A severe storm off the great lakes wreaked havoc across southwestern Ontario Sunday leaving thousands without power, shoreline communities flooded, and wind damage across the region.

Photos and videos from storm chasers throughout the day show several instances of flooding and damages across the Lake Erie Shoreline.

One of the hardest hit areas being Port Dover when the storm surge flooded main street.

The surge also hit areas such as Port Ryerse and Long Point, leaving debris and damage in its wake.

Extensive flooded was also reported in Erieau in Chatham-Kent, an area that regularly sees flooding during storm events on Lake Erie.

Environment Canada recorded wind gusts well above 100 km/h is several areas including Chatham-Kent and Windsor.

The extent of damage will not be known until later Monday as the waters recede and the daylight reveals all that was hit.

All across the region reports came in of downed trees and power lines.

In Port Albert, along the shore of Lake Huron, one viewer sent in video of several power lines down at once causing a wide spread outage in the area.

At one point in time more than 100,000 customers were without power across the province according to Hydro One, with the hardest hit areas experiencing outages overnight.

Cleanup will begin Monday in the hardest hit areas.