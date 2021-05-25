LONDON, ONT. -- Temperatures in southwestern Ontario are expected to soar into the low 30s today prompting a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

While temperatures in the mid-to-low thirties is not uncommon during the summer months it is unusual this time of year.

The record high for London on this date was set back in 2012 at 31.2 degrees. Today’s high promises to top that with an expected high of 32 degrees and a humidex of 35.

The evening will not bring much relief as the low will be around 20 degrees.

Heat can pose a health risk especially when we are not yet used to it, but especially for older adults, infants, young children, and those with chronic illness.

Wednesday is forecasted to bring showers and thunderstorms and by Thursday a significant cool off will have arrived with a high of 17 degrees.