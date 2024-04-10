Potentially heavy rainfall amounts prompts special weather statement across region
A special weather statement is in effect for London-Middlesex, Elgin County, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant, and Sarnia-Lambton.
Environment Canada is warning of heavy rainfall across the region amounting up to 25-45 mm.
“Our next weather system arrives from the south. This one developing through the southern plains. An area of low pressure will eject moisture into the area on Thursday,” said CTV News London Meteorologist JulieAtchison. “Rain is expected right across the board Thursday and Friday. Wet and windy weather.”
Rainfall is expected to begin in the early morning hours Thursday and last until Saturday. The heaviest rainfall is expected to fall Thursday into Thursday night.
Thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening. This rain will be accompanied by strong northwest winds Friday night, with gusts up to 80 km/h.
Rain may become mixed with snow Friday night into Saturday morning.
Atchison warns of a bit of a temperature drop, going from a high of 16 on Thursday, to a high of 9 Friday. Temperatures will warm back up to double-digits on the weekend.
Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast:
Wednesday night: Clear. Increasing cloudiness near midnight then periods of rain beginning overnight. Amount 5 mm. Low 9.
Thursday: Periods of rain. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming southeast 40 gusting to 60 near noon. High 18.
Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 8.
Saturday: Clearing. Windy. High 14.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 21.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 18.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
developing 5 people arrested after shooting in West Philadelphia
Five people have been arrested and multiple firearms have been recovered after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in West Philadelphia, police say.
NDP backs Tory motion, saying carbon price not 'be-all, end-all' of climate policy
The federal New Democrats backed Conservative demands Wednesday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau take part in a televised 'emergency meeting' on carbon pricing with Canada's premiers.
Sask. man finds US$4,200 in counterfeit bills in his mailbox
Checking your mail is usually a pretty mundane activity. However, one Regina man got quite the surprise when an envelope full of thousands of dollars of counterfeit U.S. currency appeared in his mailbox.
These are the factors the Bank of Canada says it considered in latest interest rate decision
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at five per cent on Wednesday, saying it needs to see a sustained decline in inflation before rate cuts can begin.
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC
A few weeks ago, Michele Campeau faced what seemed like an impossible decision: move her mom from a hospital bed to a long-term care home the family hated or pay $400 a day to remain at the health-care facility.
An Israeli airstrike in Gaza kills 3 sons and 4 grandchildren of Hamas' top leader
Israeli aircraft killed three sons of Hamas' top political leader in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, striking high-stakes targets at a time when Israel is holding delicate cease-fire negotiations with the militant group. Hamas said four of the leader's grandchildren were also killed.
Your work schedule as a young adult may harm your health decades later, study finds
The hours you work earlier in life may be associated with worse health years later, a new study has found.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.