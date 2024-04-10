Potentially heavy rainfall amounts prompts special weather statement across region

A special weather statement is in effect for London-Middlesex, Elgin County, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant, and Sarnia-Lambton.

Environment Canada is warning of heavy rainfall across the region amounting up to 25-45 mm.

“Our next weather system arrives from the south. This one developing through the southern plains. An area of low pressure will eject moisture into the area on Thursday,” said CTV News London Meteorologist JulieAtchison. “Rain is expected right across the board Thursday and Friday. Wet and windy weather.”

Rainfall is expected to begin in the early morning hours Thursday and last until Saturday. The heaviest rainfall is expected to fall Thursday into Thursday night.

Thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening. This rain will be accompanied by strong northwest winds Friday night, with gusts up to 80 km/h.

Rain may become mixed with snow Friday night into Saturday morning.

Atchison warns of a bit of a temperature drop, going from a high of 16 on Thursday, to a high of 9 Friday. Temperatures will warm back up to double-digits on the weekend.

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast:

Wednesday night: Clear. Increasing cloudiness near midnight then periods of rain beginning overnight. Amount 5 mm. Low 9.

Thursday: Periods of rain. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming southeast 40 gusting to 60 near noon. High 18.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 8.

Saturday: Clearing. Windy. High 14.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 21.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 18.