Potential freezing rain leads to school closures and bus cancellations across Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce

Freezing rain made sidewalks and roads treacherous in London, Ont. on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. (Sean Irvine / CTV London) Freezing rain made sidewalks and roads treacherous in London, Ont. on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. (Sean Irvine / CTV London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver