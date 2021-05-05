LONDON, ONT. -- The beautiful dry weather continues across the region Tuesday, with sunshine and temperature climbing above average.

A surface high is in place, supported by an upper ridge. This weather pattern will continue, but expect the humidity and temperature to soar.

A warm front will roll in Wednesday and by Thursday the air mass with become increasingly hot and humid.

The gulf moisture will flow into the Great Lakes Thursday, daytime highs will soar into the low 30s Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will be close to record setting on Thursday and Friday. The high on Thursday could reach 32C. The record of 31.1C was set back in 1962.

A blocking pattern in the upper atmosphere will lead to a similar weather story of heat and humidity over holiday weekend.

The extended forecast models are showing a back-door cold front late Sunday into Monday, which could generate some spotty light rain heading into the holiday.