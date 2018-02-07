

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index headed higher in early trading, boosted by gains in the health care sector which included the volatile marijuana space.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 22.24 points at 15,386.17, shortly after trading began for the day.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 105.31 points at 25,018.08.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was up 8.02 points at 2,703.16, while the Nasdaq composite index was down 8.66 points at 7,107.22.

The moves came after a day that saw U.S. markets swing wildly, but finish higher while the Toronto market posted a modest gain on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones industrials posted their biggest percentage decline since August 2011 on Monday, driven by fears the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates faster than expected.