London postal workers are occupying Postal Depot 5 in London in protest of back-to-work legislation proposed by the federal government.

Members of Local 566 of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) will be occupying the depot located at 25 Waterman Avenue throughout the day.

Postal Workers have been holding rotating strikes for more than six weeks while Canada Post and the Union attempt to reach a deal.

Senators in Ottawa are expected today to examine a back-to-work bill that would force an end to rotating strikes.

Bill C-89 was fast-tracked through the House of Commons on Saturday.

Canada Post and CUPW said they were negotiating Sunday, hoping to reach an agreement ahead of the bill's passage.

(With Files from the Canadian Press)