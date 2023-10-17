London

    • Possible stabbing being investigated in Sarnia

    Sarnia police are looking for a possible stabbing victim and multiple suspects.

    Officers were called for an altercation near a grocery store at Exmouth Street and Indian Road Saturday.

    Police said there was blood on a nearby path, and witnesses tolf them that at least one person appeared to have been stabbed.

    Police said they were told the incident was connected to an attempted robbery.

    They’re now looking for three suspects:

    • Suspect #1 is a white male wearing a green camouflage hoodie
    • Suspect #2 is a white male wearing a light grey hoodie
    • Suspect #3 is a white male wearing a blue and red hoodie

    Police said they think the victim was a white man dressed in all black clothing, with bleached blond hair with black streaks, and a tattoo on his face.

    If you have any information regarding this matter please contact the Sarnia Police Service.

