Possible shooting in east London

  • DNA evidence leads to suspect in 48-year-old Sharron Prior murder cold case

    Using DNA testing, Longueuil police (SPAL) believe they have a suspect in the decades-old murder cold case of Sharron Prior, who was killed in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood in 1975. The late Franklin Maywood Romine of Putnam County, West Virginia, was 28 at the time of Prior's death on March 29, 1975 and has been identified as the prime suspect in the killing.

  • Guy exit on Ville Marie Expressway soon to be closed for entire summer

    The Guy exit on the Ville Marie Expressway will be closed beginning Saturday and will last the entire summer, likely adding to motorists' frustration as road construction season heats up. The closure takes effect Sat. May 13, on Route 136 east toward downtown Montreal and will only reopen in Fall 2023.

