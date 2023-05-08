Possible shooting in east London

London police are hoping the public may be able to provide some answers about a possible shooting in the city’s east end.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, police say two men were involved in an aggressive driving incident in the area of Thompson Road and Adelaide Street.

According to police, the vehicles continued travelling northbound, and once in the area of Egerton and Terrance Streets the suspect vehicle pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle.

The victim saw an occupant in the suspect vehicle discharge what he believed to be a handgun in the direction of his car before continuing north towards the intersection of Egerton Street and Hamilton Road.

The vehicle is described as black four-door sedan with dark tinted windows, similar to an Acura TLX.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle or persons involved and will be in the area canvassing residences on Monday.

People in the area are being asked to check for video surveillance that could assist in the investigation.

There were no reported injuries or damage.