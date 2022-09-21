Possible severe weather moving into the region

Multiple weather notices are in effect for the region.

Windsor-Essex and Sarnia-Lambton are under a severe thunderstorm warning.

According to Environment Canada, meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts and pea to dime-size hail.

This line of severe thunderstorms is located from 35 kilometres west of Point Edward to 35 km north of Tecumseh, moving east at 85 km/h.

Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth and London-Middlesex are all under a severe thunderstorm watch — meaning conditions into the afternoon are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail.

This line of thunderstorms is located from Bayfield to Kettle Point, moving east at 85 km/h.