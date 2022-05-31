Possible cause of death revealed in freezer murder

The forensic pathologist who examined the body of a Mississauga man found in a freezer located on a cliff near Port Burwell, has testified at the first degree murder trial of Chad Reu-Waters.

Liza Boucher told the jury in St. Thomas that the body of Ashley Max Domenic Pereira, 33, was badly decomposed after being found in a freezer and not being seen for 17 years.

The court had heard that Pereira vanished in 2002 and his body was not found until a hiker located the freezer in May of 2019.

When she examined the body she said, “There was duct tape found on the body including the head and neck...that may have prevented him from breathing.”

Boucher said she also found fractures that could have been caused by blunt force trauma.

In the end she concluded, “The most reasonable cause of death was ligature strangulation or asphyxiation.”

Days after the body was discovered police arrested Reu-Waters of Jarvis, Ont.

The 48-year-old pleaded not guilty to first degree murder and committing an indignity to a body.