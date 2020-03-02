Portion of Wharncliffe Road closed after pedestrian struck
Published Monday, March 2, 2020 6:05AM EST Last Updated Monday, March 2, 2020 7:14AM EST
Investigators at the scene of a serious collision at Wharncliffe Road near Wonderland Road. (Justin Zadorsky / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT -- A portion of Wharncliffe Road remains closed Monday morning following a serious collision involving a pedestrian overnight.
Wharncliffe is closed between Bradley Avenue and Wonderland Road in both directions while police continue to investigate that crash that occurred just before 2:30 a.m.
Road closed signs have been placed at Wonderland Road and at Bradley Avenue.
Information regarding injuries has not been released.
An update is expected later Monday morning.
More to come...
RELATED IMAGES