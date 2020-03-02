LONDON, ONT -- A portion of Wharncliffe Road remains closed Monday morning following a serious collision involving a pedestrian overnight.

Wharncliffe is closed between Bradley Avenue and Wonderland Road in both directions while police continue to investigate that crash that occurred just before 2:30 a.m.

Road closed signs have been placed at Wonderland Road and at Bradley Avenue.

Serious Collision: Wharncliffe Rd and Wonderland Rd

Wharncliffe closed from Bradley to Wonderland in both directions. Please take alternate routes for your morning commute. Will update when roads are open again — LPS_Operations (@LPS_Operations) March 2, 2020

Information regarding injuries has not been released.

An update is expected later Monday morning.

More to come...