Port Stanley theft investigation

OPP in Elgin County are asking the public to help identify a person in relation to a theft investigation dating back to 2023.

Around 11:35 a.m. on Sept. 17, police said a person entered a business on Main Street in Port Stanley and took jewellery valued at $150.

The person is described as a white woman, approximately 70 years old with white and blonde hair, wearing a jacket with black and white pants and spoke with a European accent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.