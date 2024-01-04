LONDON
London

    • Port Stanley theft investigation

    OPP are looking for the woman seen in this photo as part of a theft investigation in Port Stanley. (Source: OPP) OPP are looking for the woman seen in this photo as part of a theft investigation in Port Stanley. (Source: OPP)

    OPP in Elgin County are asking the public to help identify a person in relation to a theft investigation dating back to 2023.

    Around 11:35 a.m. on Sept. 17, police said a person entered a business on Main Street in Port Stanley and took jewellery valued at $150.

    The person is described as a white woman, approximately 70 years old with white and blonde hair, wearing a jacket with black and white pants and spoke with a European accent.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.

