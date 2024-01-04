Port Stanley theft investigation
OPP in Elgin County are asking the public to help identify a person in relation to a theft investigation dating back to 2023.
Around 11:35 a.m. on Sept. 17, police said a person entered a business on Main Street in Port Stanley and took jewellery valued at $150.
The person is described as a white woman, approximately 70 years old with white and blonde hair, wearing a jacket with black and white pants and spoke with a European accent.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Woman dead after Thunder Bay police don't respond to domestic disturbance call: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog says a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a Thunder Bay home after officers did not respond to a 911 domestic disturbance call.
DEVELOPING Police say there has been a shooting at a high school in Perry, Iowa; extent of injuries unclear
Police in Perry, Iowa, say there was a shooting at the city's high school.
The salaries of the leaders of some of Canada's biggest charities might be a surprise to those who donate
A small group of leaders of Canadian charities in the environment, conservation, and animal protection sectors are taking home compensation packages equivalent to, and in some cases higher than, the salaries of provincial premiers.
A major storm sweeping the U.S. is expected to bring heavy rain, snow to the East Coast this weekend
A winter weather system moving through the U.S. is expected to wallop the East Coast this weekend with a mix of snow and freezing rain from the southern Appalachians to the Northeast -- although it's too early to say exactly which areas will get what kind of precipitation and how much.
Sentencing hearing to begin Thursday for man convicted of murdering members of London, Ont. Muslim family
Three days have been set aside for the sentencing hearing of Nathaniel Veltman, now 23, convicted of killing four members of the Afzaal family.
Students march in Prague to honour the victims of the worst mass killing in Czech history
Hundreds of students and other Czechs marched in silence in the Czech capital on Thursday to honor the victims of the country's worst mass killing two weeks ago that left 14 dead.
Jeffrey Epstein documents: Here's what we know so far
Dozens of previously sealed court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein were made public late Wednesday, as a court releases more records from a years-old lawsuit connected to the late financier. Here's what we know about the documents released so far:
Rate cuts and a return to growth: What Deloitte sees on the Canadian economic horizon
Deloitte Canada says the Canadian economy will return to growth in the second half of 2024, with interest rate cuts as early as this spring.
PMO clarifies Trudeau and family stayed 'at no cost' during vacation in Jamaica
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office is clarifying that he and his family are vacationing in Jamaica 'at no cost at a location owned by family friends' after initially saying the family was paying for their stay.
Kitchener
-
Four pedestrians struck at Cambridge intersection
Police say four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle at a Cambridge intersection on Wednesday night.
-
Cat found frozen to death outside Cambridge home
A Cambridge woman wants to warn pet owners after her friend found a dead cat outside her Stewart Avenue home on Tuesday.
-
Section of highway 401 reopens following fatal crash
OPP along with EMS and fire crews from South-West Oxford responded to the crash in the westbound lanes in the area of Foldens Line and Plank Line around 10 p.m.
Windsor
-
Gordie Howe International Bride opening delayed
The delay is about 10 months with completion now expected in September 2025 — originally planned for November 2024.
-
Windsor police investigating theft at city retail store
According to police, a female suspect left the store in the 1900 block of Division Rd. near Walker Road without paying.
-
Drugs, cash and weapons seized by Windsor police
Windsor police have recovered a stolen vehicle, a handgun and over $6,000 worth of illegal drugs.
Barrie
-
Lucky Orillia woman buys winning ticket moments before the draw
Louise Wilkinson bought her tickets to the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) 50/50 raffle half an hour before the draw on December 28.
-
Cold snap won't linger in Simcoe County
With winds gusting up to 50 km/h Thursday morning and a wind chill of minus 18, Simcoe County is experiencing its first real taste of winter just days into the new year.
-
Reports of vehicle on track at Barrie's Allandale Waterfront Station
A police investigation was impacting Barrie's Go Train Service to Allandale Waterfront Station Wednesday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Woman dead after Thunder Bay police don't respond to domestic disturbance call: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog says a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a Thunder Bay home after officers did not respond to a 911 domestic disturbance call.
-
Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed, naming Prince Andrew and former U.S. president Clinton
Hundreds of pages of unsealed documents from a lawsuit connected to accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released on Wednesday. This is the first set of documents to be unsealed under a December 18 court order, with more expected in the coming weeks.
-
Police, MADD Canada left “disappointed” from Festive RIDE campaign results in northeastern Ontario
Figures released by Ontario Provincial Police paint a staggering picture of impaired driving over the holidays in northeastern Ontario, frustrating both Mothers Against Drunk Driving and police officers who arrive to horrifying, yet preventable crashes.
Ottawa
-
Photo radar camera in the Glebe issues 2,100 tickets in the first month
Statistics show the photo radar camera on First Avenue near Glebe Collegiate Institute issued 2,175 tickets for speeding in November.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers returns to court today
Two key convoy leaders are heading back to the courtroom today as the trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber enters its fourth month.
-
Orleans residents question city’s decision to remove street from list to prevent speeding
Residents in Orléans say more needs to be done about speeding on their residential street after the city says it no longer qualifies for traffic calming measures.
Toronto
-
Toronto needs similar rules to New York City when it comes to e-bikes: retailer
A Toronto e-bike retailer thinks regulations should change following a fire caused by a lithium-ion battery on the city's subway system over the weekend.
-
'We're in a bit of a rough patch': Downtown Toronto slowly recovering, but experts say there's still a long way to go
Downtown Toronto appears to finally be bouncing back nearly four years after the onset of the pandemic, but it could still be a while before the city returns to its former glory, experts say.
-
Greater Toronto home sales for December rise as board expects rebound in 2024
Greater Toronto home sales rose 11.5 per cent last month compared with December 2022 as the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says it expects 2024 to bring a rebound in activity following a year plagued by unaffordability.
Montreal
-
Emergency rooms still overflowing across Quebec
Emergency rooms in Quebec are overflowing in all but two regions.
-
Man barricades himself in Laval home, 50 people evacuated as a precaution
About 50 people have been evacuated from their homes as a precaution after a 38-year-old man started making threats.
-
2 victims identified, suspect charged in fatal Montreal New Year's Day hit-and-run
A Namibian man returning home from church and a second man have been identified as the two people killed in an early morning New Year's Day hit-and-run in Montreal.
Atlantic
-
'This has given new life to a lot of the residents': Advocates defend providing electricity to Halifax encampment
Some critics have been grumbling online about a recent arrangement that's brought free power to a homeless encampment in Halifax, but the man who's led the charge to provide electricity says it's a small concession that should be available in every camp.
-
Woman alleges she was sexually abused by one of her professors at N.S. university
A former student at Acadia Divinity College has filed a lawsuit against the school in Wolfville, N.S., alleging she was sexually abused by one of her professors between 1989 and 1991.
-
Moncton landlord installs barbed wire to curb drug use, protect tenants
A Moncton, N.B., landlord has installed barbed wire in hopes of keeping drug users off of his downtown property.
Winnipeg
-
Unruly Alberta teen arrested after Air Canada flight diverted to Winnipeg: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP arrested a teen after a flight from Toronto to Calgary was diverted to Winnipeg.
-
Northern First Nation in lockdown due to shooting
The chief of a northern First Nation has confirmed the community is in lockdown after an early-morning shooting.
-
Osborne Village business gets paid for stolen items after restorative justice approach
A trio of alleged shoplifters got a chance to right their wrongs.
Calgary
-
Multiple people stabbed during northwest Calgary home invasion
Multiple people were stabbed during a violent home invasion in northwest Calgary Wednesday night.
-
Section of Stoney Trail closed after crash involving snow plow
A crash between a truck and a snow plow closed a section of Calgary's ring road early Thursday.
-
'Dangers our officers face': Olds RCMP cruisers struck by stolen car
Mounties say their members are concerned after a rise in stolen vehicle crimes where suspects have rammed RCMP vehicles during attempts to escape.
Edmonton
-
Investigation into extortion in Edmonton arsons leads to 6 arrests
Edmonton Police Service has confirmed it is investigating at least 18 incidents of extortion in the area since October, and investigators believe there may be additional cases.
-
Trucking group's B.C. firm suspended for overpass strike, but still runs Alberta arm
A trucking group whose British Columbia fleet was taken off the province's roads last week when a load slammed into an overpass also operates an Alberta trucking firm that officials say is still allowed to work in B.C.
-
Edmonton Elks release receiving touchdown leader Steven Dunbar Jr.
The Edmonton Elks have released American wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr., the CFL club announced Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. school district told to pay student $5K for failing to address her anxiety
An unnamed school district in British Columbia has been ordered by the province's human rights tribunal to pay $5,000 to a student for failing to accommodate her anxiety disorder.
-
'High risk, low reward': critics slam Surrey mayor's policing PR campaign
Mayor Brenda Locke's latest tactic in her fight to keep the RCMP in Surrey is an advertising campaign that’s reportedly costing taxpayers roughly $500,000.
-
'The black was staring back': B.C. couple discovers bear living under their deck
A Duncan, B.C., couple are no strangers to wildlife encounters around their home on the Cowichan River, but they were shocked when they found out a large creature had moved in right underneath their deck.