Port Stanley’s Little Beach unsafe for swimming due to high bacteria levels

As the long awaited summer season finally gets underway, Southwestern Public Health is warning residents that a local beach is not safe to swim due to high levels of bacteria.

According to Southwestern Public Health, which oversees Oxford, Elgin and St. Thomas, recent water testing at Port Stanley’s Little Beach has revealed “high levels” of bacteria that could pose a health risk, and is therefore unsafe to swim in.

Beach water sampling is done weekly by Southwestern Public Health, in which the water is tested for E.coli. The presence of E.coli bacteria in the water indicates fecal contamination, either from animals, people or both.

E.coli and other disease causing organisms can cause intestinal illness, infections of the eyes, ears, nose or throat.

Southwestern Public Health also reminds people that weather conditions can dramatically impact water quality. If the water is cloudy from rough surf or heavy rains, high levels of bacteria can remain in the water for up to two days.

When deciding to go swimming, the public is then cautioned to consider recent weather coniditons.

If testing shows that a public beach is unsafe for swimming, a warning sign will be posted at the beach to indicate the water could pose a health risk, and therefore swimming is not recommended.