SARNIA, ONT. -- The annual Port Huron Float Down on the river that separates Sarnia, Ont., from Port Huron, Mich., is about to get underway despite officials on both sides of the border warning against participation.

Approximately 100 people have shown up to watch at Waterfront Park in Sarnia.

About a dozen members from the RCMP are on scene and a helicopter is circling the lake.

Canadian and U.S. Coast Guards say the event is always dangerous, but it's even riskier during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They note that the border between the two nations remains closed, and it could be hard to maintain physical distancing on the open water.

RCMP warned that the consequences for crossing into Canada during the pandemic are substantial.

A spokeswoman says crossing the marine border into Canada for optional or discretionary purposes such as touring, sightseeing and recreational fishing may result in fines of up to $750,000 or imprisonment for up to six months.

