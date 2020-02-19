LONDON, ONT. -- A Port Dover couple, trapped on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

Greg and Rose Yerex have now contracted the virus, also known as the coronavirus.

The pair will be moved to a hospital in Japan for treatment.

The Diamond Princess was carrying 3,700 passengers and crew before the quarantine began late last month.

More than 600 people on board have since tested positive.