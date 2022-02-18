Port Bruce, Ont. residents evacuated following flooding

A number of residents in Port Bruce, Ont. have been forced out of their homes because of rising flood waters along the Catfish Creek Watershed.

Heavy rainfall and mild temperatures Wednesday and Thursday have led to extremely high water levels.

Entry points into Port Bruce remain closed for non-essential reasons.

An emergency shelter has been created at the Sommerfeld Church, located at 6700 Springfield Road in Mount Salem.

Water levels are expected to recede Friday.

The public is asked to stay away from the area and keep children away from waterways.