WINGHAM, ONT. -- As much as $10 million has been earmarked to help Canada’s beef and pork farmers deal with the effects of COVID-19.

The money will used to help cover the costs of keeping pigs and cattle past their usual slaughter date.

Cases of COVID-19 in beef and pork processing facilities have created a backlog of pigs and cattle on farms.

The money will be split evenly between pork and beef farmers, with $1.5 million being used to send extra pork to Canadian food banks.

Both sectors have been asking for the "set-aside" funding since the beginning of COVID-19.

Both Ontario Pork and Beef Farmers of Ontario are applauding the emergency funding.