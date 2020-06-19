Advertisement
Pork and beef farmers receive emergency COVID-19 funding
The provincial and federal governments are providing $10M for pork and beef farmers. (Scott Miller / CTV News)
WINGHAM, ONT. -- As much as $10 million has been earmarked to help Canada’s beef and pork farmers deal with the effects of COVID-19.
The money will used to help cover the costs of keeping pigs and cattle past their usual slaughter date.
Cases of COVID-19 in beef and pork processing facilities have created a backlog of pigs and cattle on farms.
The money will be split evenly between pork and beef farmers, with $1.5 million being used to send extra pork to Canadian food banks.
Both sectors have been asking for the "set-aside" funding since the beginning of COVID-19.
Both Ontario Pork and Beef Farmers of Ontario are applauding the emergency funding.