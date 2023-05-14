‘Porch Pirate’ arrested, stolen property recovered

An Amazon package delivered to an Owen Sound, Ont. man containing a “uniquely identifiable item” valued at $350 was allegedly stolen by a “porch pirate.”

The victim said they began a search online for the item, and found his property was posted for sale shortly after the theft occurred.

The victim reported the matter to Owen Sound Police who initiated an investigation.

As part of the investigation, an officer, posing as an interested buyer, contacted the suspect on May 14 and arranged to purchase the stolen item at a location in downtown Owen Sound.

Police attended the planned meet-up and arrested the suspect.

The stolen item was recovered at the time of the arrest.

A 36-year-old Owen Sound man is charged with theft, trafficking in stolen goods and possession of stolen goods for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in June to answer to the charges.