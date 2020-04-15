TORONTO, ONT -- A pair of wildlife experts say Ontario's animals could benefit from the ongoing quarantine of humans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brian McLaren, a wildlife professor at Lakehead University, says animals are now less likely to be disturbed during the important mating and migration seasons.

Emily Rondel, vice-president of the Toronto Ornithological Club, agrees.

She says improved air quality will likely boost the food chain, from plants and insects up to birds and mammals.

Both experts were speculating as data on wildlife populations won't be available until at least the fall.