Popular music venue Old East 765 to close its doors after building sold
A popular live music venue in the Old East Village will be closing its doors before the end of the month.
London’s Old East 765 Bar and Grill on Dundas Street will shut down for good Feb. 27 after the building was sold to new owners.
"To all those who have supported me, the staff, the industry and Old East 765 as a business, I am forever grateful for your support, patronage and love," said bar owner and operator Jim Ferreira.
The new owners will take possession of the building March 1 and they have no plans to let Ferreira continue to operate the venue.
A band plays at Old East 765 in London, Ontario (Source: Old East 765)
Meanwhile this Saturday, 15 bands have been scheduled to play what's being dubbed as "Last Call at 765."
"I want to thank every single performing artist, band, musician, promoter for gracing our stage, it was truly an honor to have you perform your talents. You are the reason why I stayed and pushed through those days and nights I questioned myself why I am even in this business. Its been a pleasure to see so many of you grow and become pros at your craft. You are all amazing, and I hope to someday see you perform at a venue. Or perhaps to perform at a new venue of mine," added Ferreira.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fully vaccinated travellers will need to take a rapid test before returning to Canada
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
Bringing minors to protests, supplying fuel can be prohibited under the Emergencies Act
With the federal Emergencies Act now invoked, federal ministers say 'the work begins now' to implement it, with a desire to not have another weekend of protests in the nation's capital. This comes as the government has revealed part of their motivation for enacting the powers was out of concern for 'serious violence' for 'political or ideological' achievements.
Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 12 of Beijing Olympics
Canada couldn't reach the podium early Wednesday, but Jennifer Jones and her curling team won a crucial match against the U.S. at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, China.
Emergencies Act dismissed as scare tactic by some Ottawa protesters
Members of the Ottawa blockade that has kept the capital at a standstill for nearly three full weeks are calling the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act a scare tactic.
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly resigns amid trucker protests
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has stepped down amid widespread dissatisfaction with his handling of the trucker convoy protests downtown.
CTV NATIONAL NEWS INTERVIEW | 'Destined for the top': Eugene Levy remembers friend, filmmaker Ivan Reitman
Actor and comedian Eugene Levy remembers his longtime friend Ivan Reitman as a 'born producer' who 'went on to literally change the face of comedy in Hollywood.'
Emergencies Act a 'turning point' to end trucker 'occupation': Ottawa interim police chief
On the first full day since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s historic Emergencies Act invocation, Ottawa’s interim Police Chief Steve Bell believes his police force now has the resources to end the protests in the city’s downtown core.
New rules going after blockade financing an overreach, critics say
The federal government is expanding financial routes to crack down on the trucker protests in a move that financial crime experts are calling heavy-handed.
Border blockade in Manitoba to be cleared Wednesday: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP expects the protest blockade at the border crossing in Emerson to be cleared by Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Some local businesses will continue operating with COVID-19 restrictions after province lifts them
Several local business owners say they will continue to operate with public health restrictions even after the province removes them.
-
Special weather statement in place for Waterloo Region and Wellington County
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most communities across southwestern Ontario with a messy mix of wintry weather expected to begin Wednesday evening and last until Friday morning.
-
'We are done with it:' Doug Ford says Ontario is moving on from COVID-19
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he strongly discouraged the idea of any new COVID-19 restrictions or retooling of the vaccine passport system after next month, saying the public is “done with this,” alluding to his doubts about the efficacy of third doses and the rift vaccination has caused within his own family.
Windsor
-
Up to 25mm of rain, 15 cm of snow possible as storm heads towards Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada says a “messy mix of wintery weather” is expected in the Windsor area, starting on Wednesday evening.
-
Researchers to study the winter mysteries of the Great Lakes ecosystem
Dozens of researchers from across Canada and the U.S. are embarking on a first-of-its-kind study in the Great Lakes region this week to uncover the mysteries of what lies beneath the surface during the winter months.
-
National home prices hit record high – here's what you can get for less
Based on data from the Canadian Real Estate Association, the average price of a home in Canada has surpassed $700,000 for the fourth month in a row. But there are still plenty of options across the country that don’t cost as much. CTVNews.ca has compiled a series of houses, apartments and townhouses that are listed for less than $700,000.
Barrie
-
Fuel spill shuts down portion of Highway 400 in Barrie
The northbound lanes of Highway 400 in Barrie are shut down after a tractor-trailer crashed, causing a fuel spill.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Messy, hazardous weather on the way for much of central Ontario
Special weather statements are in effect for much of central Ontario, with hazardous driving conditions anticipated for Wednesday afternoon and overnight.
-
Barrie police investigate double shooting on Bayfield Street
Two people are in hospital after a double shooting in a Barrie neighborhood Tuesday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Emergencies Act dismissed as scare tactic by some Ottawa protesters
Members of the Ottawa blockade that has kept the capital at a standstill for nearly three full weeks are calling the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act a scare tactic.
-
Young U.S. girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
A young girl reported missing in 2019 was found hidden under a staircase by officers searching a home in New York's Hudson Valley, police said Tuesday.
-
Toronto couple shocked when rent increases 25 per cent
There was a rent freeze in Ontario last year due to the pandemic, but it expired on Jan. 1 and now some landlords are raising rent by as much as 25 per cent.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Convoy occupation of Ottawa enters 20th day
There is still no clear sign that occupiers in downtown Ottawa are leaving, as their protest against public health measures and the federal government enters a 20th day.
-
Former Ottawa police chief 'failed miserably' to plan for occupation of downtown: retired police inspector
A retired Ottawa police inspector says the Ottawa Police Service and former Police Chief Peter Sloly made glaring errors in preparing the capital for the demonstration that has now occupied the downtown core for more than two weeks.
-
$14.1 million spent on police over 18 days of Ottawa convoy occupation
The ongoing occupation of downtown Ottawa by the "Freedom Convoy" protest has cost the Ottawa Police Service more than $14.1 million so far, with no signs yet that the most ardent occupiers are leaving.
Toronto
-
Ontario fiscal watchdog to release report on hydro bills and subsidy programs
Ontario's financial watchdog is set to release a report today on hydro bills and subsidy programs.
-
Emergencies Act dismissed as scare tactic by some Ottawa protesters
Members of the Ottawa blockade that has kept the capital at a standstill for nearly three full weeks are calling the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act a scare tactic.
-
Police describe deadly shooting inside east-end Toronto high school as 'execution;' 14-year-old boy charged
Police are describing a fatal shooting at an east-end Toronto high school as an 'execution,' and have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection with the case.
Montreal
-
Quebec's vaccination passport to be gradually phased out by March 14
Quebec's public health officials said Tuesday that the vaccination passport will be gradually phased out. The passport will no longer be required to access big box, liquor or cannabis stores as of tomorrow.
-
Montreal police spotted with 'Thin Blue Line' patches at convoy demonstration
Montreal police (SPVM) officers were spotted on Saturday with 'Thin Blue Line' patches on their uniform, again calling into question the force's dress code policy.
-
Charest's integrity questioned amid rumours of Conservative leadership run
Those who see Jean Charest as the head of the Conservative Party of Canada should think twice, according to the PQ and QS.
Atlantic
-
'It just feels like more of the same': Families affected by N.S. mass shooting frustrated by inquiry so far
Nick Beaton and others affected by the Nova Scotia mass shooting say they feel abandoned by a process they feel hasn’t provided them with the answers they need.
-
Commissioner says Fredericton COVID-19 protest included racist symbolism and imagery
New Brunswick's commissioner on systemic racism is calling the so-called "Freedom Convoy" protest that began Friday in Fredericton a cover for a movement that is anti-government, anti-pluralist and right-wing.
-
New Brunswick man made $75,000 donation to Freedom Convoy
It appears a New Brunswick business owner has made the largest Canadian donation to the crowdfunding site GiveSendGo in support of the "Freedom Convoy" protest in Ottawa.
Winnipeg
-
'It's put a hurt on certain folks': Anticipated end to border blockade in Manitoba brings relief to trucking industry
The anticipated end to the border blockade is welcome news for some Manitoba industries.
-
'I cried every single day': Winnipeg family fed up with state of home care services in Manitoba
A Winnipeg family receiving home care is fed up over a lack of communication and intermittent care – forcing them to find another option paid for out of pocket.
-
Man found fatally injured at beer vendor, death investigated as homicide
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating the death of a man who was found fatally injured at a beer vendor early Tuesday morning.
Calgary
-
Truckers end blockade at Alberta border crossing, 4 charged with conspiracy to commit murder
A blockade that paralyzed a United States border crossing for more than two weeks ended Tuesday as trucks and other vehicles with horns blaring rolled away from a southern Alberta town.
-
Analysis of guns and ammunition seized near Coutts, Alta. blockade
The mixed cache of weapons and ammunition seized by RCMP near Coutts Monday could carry heavy legal penalties and suggest some were planning for violence.
-
Calgary will end its masking bylaw when Alberta removes provincial mandate
Calgary councillors have voted to repeal the city's face covering bylaw, meaning it will be officially lifted when the province ends its Alberta-wide mandate.
Edmonton
-
Alberta hospitalizations improving but health minister warns 'COVID has not gone away'
Alberta announced 838 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of known active cases to 19,050.
-
Bringing minors to protests, supplying fuel can be prohibited under the Emergencies Act
With the federal Emergencies Act now invoked, federal ministers say 'the work begins now' to implement it, with a desire to not have another weekend of protests in the nation's capital. This comes as the government has revealed part of their motivation for enacting the powers was out of concern for 'serious violence' for 'political or ideological' achievements.
-
Emergencies Act dismissed as scare tactic by some Ottawa protesters
Members of the Ottawa blockade that has kept the capital at a standstill for nearly three full weeks are calling the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act a scare tactic.
Vancouver
-
At least $1.1 million donated by British Columbians to ‘Freedom Convoy’
Thousands of British Columbians opened their wallets to support the truckers of the so-called “Freedom Convoy,” according to data leaked when an American fundraising platform was hacked.
-
B.C. lifting capacity limits, reopening bars and allowing dancing, but vaccine passport to stay
Packed stadiums, indoor weddings, busy nightclubs and big family gatherings are returning to British Columbia.
-
Tourism industry hopes eased travel requirements will help rebuild, boost traveller confidence
An easing of travel restrictions coming into effect at the end of month is leading to some renewed optimism in the struggling tourism and travel industry, along with hope even more changes may be on the way.