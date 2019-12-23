SPARTA, ONT. -- A business in Sparta has been destroyed by an overnight fire.

Central Elgin, Malahide, Yarmouth and Port Stanley fire crews were called to Winter Wheat at 5277 Quaker Rd. about 2 a.m. Monday. The business owner and his wife noticed the flames first.

Central Elgin Fire Chief Chris McDonough says there were up to 45 firefighters battling the blaze at its peak. It took two hours for the crews to extinguish the fire of the wood-framed building.

Damage is estimated at $400,000.

McDonough says there will be no further investigation.

The business, which is a tourist destination, sold home and garden decor as well as clothing and jewelry.

Winter Wheat had been listed for sale recently at $1.5 million.