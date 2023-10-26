LONDON
London

    • Poppy campaign launches, Remembrance Day parade rerouted around roadwork

    Mayor Josh Morgan is presented with the first poppy of this year’s fundraising campaign for veterans and their families in need in London, Ont. on Oct. 26, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) Mayor Josh Morgan is presented with the first poppy of this year’s fundraising campaign for veterans and their families in need in London, Ont. on Oct. 26, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

    The Legion's Poppy Campaign launched with a special ceremony in the mayor’s office on Thursday, and an important update to those attending this year’s ceremony at the cenotaph.

    After Mayor Josh Morgan was presented with the first poppy, London’s Remembrance Day Committee asked him to pin poppies on local representatives from the military and police.

    Morgan added, “The poppy campaign is special time of year when many Londoners get the opportunity to share thoughts and show our respect to those who serve and those who have served.”

    “The poppy is a significant symbol of remembrance and campaign will start this Friday, the last Friday of October, and continue to Remembrance Day,” said Randy Warden, chair of London’s Remembrance Day Committee.

    Poppies will be available across the city in exchange for a small donation.

    The annual fundraiser supports veterans and their families in need.

    A plaque was presented to Chief Thai Truong recognizing the ongoing commitment by the London Police Service to the Remembrance Day ceremony.

    This year, road construction on Wellington Street will require veterans to parade north from the Delta Armouries along Waterloo Street, turning west onto Dufferin Street until reaching the cenotaph. 

