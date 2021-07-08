MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- For a sixth day the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting single-digit COVID-19 cases, with seven new infections and no deaths Thursday.

The region now has a total of 12,613 cases and 226 deaths, with 12,328 cases resolved leaving 59 active. There are now 3,497 cases with a variant of concern, including more than 30 cases of the Delta variant.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting 11 inpatients with COVID-19. Fewer than five are in critical care, while out-of-region transfers accounts for fewer than five patients in critical care and none in acute care.

London, Windsor and Hamilton hospitals have taken on new patients from Waterloo Region hospitals. Officials there say six patients were transported out-of-region Thursday to ease the pressure of rising COVID-19 cases.

Vaccination efforts continue across the region, including pop-up clinics (no appointment necessary) being run by the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service (MLPS) and the MLHU.

Paramedics say hundreds of vaccines were administered at a clinic in Kerwood on Wednesday. The next MLPS clinic will be in Parkhill on July 13.

Thank you Kerwood! In just a few short hours our team was able to administer hundreds of COVID vaccine! #everyshotcounts

We will be in @northmiddlesx Parkhill community centre Tuesday July 13th 10am-4pm @MLHealthUnit @CountyMiddlesex @mfcalvert13 pic.twitter.com/4fDY8aqdKk — ML Paramedic Service (@MLPS911) July 8, 2021

The MLHU is also offering numerous pop-up clinics around the region starting Thursday and running through Aug. 10.

“We know that booking an appointment at one of the mass clinics has been a barrier for some people, so we’re pulling out all the stops and reducing barriers to make getting the vaccine easier,” said MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie in a statement.

“Even with case numbers that are lower than we’ve seen in a long time, the Delta variant is a real threat in nearby regions. We need everyone to do their part to protect the community.”

A full list of locations and dates for clinics by the health unit and paramedics can be found here.

In addition, anyone who has a second dose appointment booked at a mass vaccination clinic after mid-August, and is eligible, is being encouraged to rebook an earlier appointment.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – none new, 16 active, 3,895 total, 3,796 resolved, 83 deaths, 816 variants

Grey-Bruce – 27 new, 187 active, 1,759 total, 1,563 resolved, nine deaths, 460 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 14 active, 2,714 total, 2,647 resolved, 47 deaths

Huron-Perth – four new, 15 active, 1,908 total, 1,836 resolved, 57 deaths, 319 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – three new, 16 active, 3,620 total, 3,542 resolved, 62 deaths, 658 variants

Ontario health officials reported 210 new infections Thursday and four more deaths related to COVID-19