Poll says people are anxious about crime

From a rash of stabbings in the region, to bodies discovered and foul play suspected, and a crime lab that drew a heavy police presence to a residential neighbourhood.

It’s happening in our home communities. And with the pandemic still clear in our rear-view mirror, it’s enough to put many people on edge.

A new poll suggests most Canadians feel they're less safe now than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an online survey, Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies asked how the level of crime and violence in a respondent's home community today compares to how it was before the pandemic began in early 2020.

Nearly two-thirds of those who took the survey said they feel things are worse, with 32 per cent saying crime and violence has gotten "much worse," and 32 per cent saying it is "a little worse."

Dr. Marnie Wedlake, a psychotherapist at Western University in London, Ont., said people’s feelings of uneasiness are not without merit coming out of the pandemic.

“Generally, we’re okay doing some sprints when it comes to emotional trials, but marathons like the pandemic really challenge us,” she said. “I believe there’s residual effect left over from that, and that’s left people with some significant feelings. You know, again, vulnerability, and beleaguerments, and battle fatigue, those sorts of things. They’re feeling generally uneasy.”

The survey also found most think the provincial and federal governments are doing a poor job of addressing crime and public safety.

More than half of those polled said they think law enforcement and their city or municipality are doing a good job addressing the issue of public safety, but only 39 per cent said the same about their provincial government. Just 33 per cent gave the federal government a passing grade.

“When we’re feeling a lot of angst, when we’re feeling burdened, when things are not going well for us, then we just really want things to be better than what they are, we’re looking to point the finger somewhere, and like it or lump it, governments are really easy targets,” explained Wedlake. “Now whether that’s warranted or not I can’t say for sure.”

